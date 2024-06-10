Baseball America Downgrades 2 Padres Prospects From Its Top 100 List
Two San Diego Padres have dropped in Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list, which was updated Wednesday. Padres' right-hander Dylan Lesko dropped out of the top 100 ranking list, while Padres' left-hander Robby Snelling fell 47 spots.
Lesko was drafted by the Padres 15th overall in 2022, but he was sidelined with a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery early in his minor league career. Lesko rose from the rookie ranks to Single-A and Advanced-A in 2023. He's remained in Advanced-A this year, posting a 1-4 record with 7.34 ERA with 34 walks and 42 strikeouts in 10 starts. There's still plenty of promise with Lesko, who was the first high school junior to win the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year award.
The 20-year-old Snelling, who was the former Gatorade Nevada Baseball Player of the Year in high school, played college baseball at LSU. He then was taken 39th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Padres, and has been playing in their minor league system since.
Snelling worked his way up during the 2023 season, moving from Single-A, to Advanced-A, before landing with Double-A San Antonio, where he has spent this entire season. Snelling recorded a 1.57 ERA in Single-A, 2.34 ERA in A+, and a 1.56 ERA in Double-A last season.
This season has not been as sharp for him. Through 10 starts, Snelling is 1-5 with a 5.06 ERA with 42 strikeouts to 23 walks. Snelling has particularly struggled with allowing too many walks so far this season, which he will have to clean up to rise again in the prospect rankings.