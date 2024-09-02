Breaking: Fernando Tatis Jr. To Return For Padres Against Tigers
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego Padres star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. will be making his return from injury tonight against the Detroit Tigers.
Tatis has spent the last 72 days on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right femur. Before that, he actually played with the injury because it was believed to have been a quad strain.
Despite that, Tatis led San Diego with 14 home runs and ranked 13th in the National League with an .821 OPS before landing on IL.
Tatis' return couldn't have come at a more perfect time since the Padres are currently battling for the top Wild Card spot with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This story will be updated...