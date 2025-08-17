Dodgers' Blake Snell Gets Honest About Padres Trying to Steal So Many Bases Off Him
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell addressed the San Diego Padres' steal attempts against him during Saturday's game.
Snell pitched six shutout innings against the Friars — shutting down the offense and giving the Dodgers' bullpen some rest.
The Padres, however, made his start a whole lot easier.
Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. were all caught stealing during those first six innings — all three of whom fell victim to catcher Will Smith's impressive arm.
Snell pitched for the Padres from 2021 through 2023, and he remains close with some of the coaching staff on the team.
“I was there for three years; I know this team really well,” Snell said.
“But there was a lot of stuff that I was learning just throughout the game and then I kind of settled in once I understood what they were trying to do. Early on, I was just kind of feeling out where I was at."
Since they knew how he pitched, the Friars hoped to get a leg-up on Snell and decided to use an aggressive approach on the base paths.
“I think it’s respect,” Snell told Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Nobody knows me better than Ruben (Niebla), knowing what I can do pitching, outside of (Rays pitching coach) Kyle Snyder.
"They’re pretty neck and neck. So that, (A.J.) Preller, (Mike) Shildt, they know me so well. So they understand what the game’s going to be.
“That’s what I thought. Maybe it’s different. But it’s the respect level.”
Snell told reporters after the game that for his next outing against the Padres, he will adjust the way he pitches to improve his base-running.
“I face them next,” he said. “And I’m aware they're going to listen to the interview, so I won’t say too much. But there’s a lot I need to fix and clean up.”
During his three seasons with the Padres, Snell played in 83 games, putting up a 3.15 ERA and 10.1 WAR.
The second-best season of his career came as a Padre back in 2023, when he achieved 6.5 WAR and a 2.25 ERA through 180 innings pitched.
He won the National League Cy Young this season, the second of his career, and he seemingly left the organization on good terms.
