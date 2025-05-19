Dodgers Seem to Admit Padres Dominance Forced Them to Make Shocking Roster Moves
Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addressed the decisions to designate catcher Austin Barnes for assignment and release outfielder Chris Taylor, alluding to the strength of the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants as a reason to move off of veterans for better players.
“We saw it in 2021, winning 106 games and not winning the division,” Friedman said to reporters. “We have a tough division [again this year]. We’ve got some really good teams in our division who are playing well. And so for us, it’s about doing everything we can each night to try to win a game.”
The Dodgers won 106 games in 2021, the season after their first World Series title in 32 years, but were unable to win the division, as the Giants won 107 games.
This year, the Dodgers are leading the pack with a 29-18 record, but both the Padres and Giants sit just one game back from the NL West leaders. The Arizona Diamondbacks aren't to be ignored either, as they are three games over .500 and just four games behind first.
The Padres currently have the best record in the NL West in divisional matchups, losing only one of eight games so far, and will meet the Dodgers in San Diego on June 9. The Padres have a real chance to catch the best record in the National League, too.
To catch the Dodgers, the Padres will need to return to their early season form, however. The Seattle Mariners swept the Padres in a three-game series over the weekend, squandering the Padres' chance to take first place as the Los Angeles Angels also swept the Dodgers. The Friars only scored three runs across three games.
Their next opportunity to gain ground in the division comes Tuesday in the first of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers will face the Diamondbacks, with whom they have already split a four-game series this season, in a three-game series beginning Monday evening at 7:10 p.m PT.
