Dodgers Sign Another Former Padres All-Star Reliever in Shocking Move
Before the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a four-year, $72 million deal with former San Diego Padres reliever Tanner Scott, they had been considering signing another former Padres All-Star reliever.
Now they've agreed to deals with both.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with All-Star reliever Kirby Yates, per multiple reports.
While it was reported the Dodgers were interested in Yates after signing Scott, it seemed very unlikely the team would do both. And yet, that's exactly what they did.
"While they had liked Scott since early in the offseason, they were also evaluating other relievers remaining on the free-agent market, including discussions with veteran All-Star right-hander Kirby Yates, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly," Jack Harris of the LA Times reported after the Scott signing.
Despite being older than Scott, Yates posted impressive numbers last season. Pitching for the Texas Rangers, he delivered a stellar 1.17 ERA over 61.2 innings and earned 33 saves.
This performance earned him a second All-Star selection and marked his best season since his previous All-Star appearance in 2019. That came with the Padres.
Yates began his career in 2014 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He then played for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels before joining the Padres, where he spent four seasons. He then spent two seasons with the Atlanta Braves before having a career resurgence in Texas.
While the division rival Dodgers appeared to be done adding relievers after Scott, they've now added yet another in a shocking move.
A seasoned eight-year veteran who began his career in lower-leverage middle relief with the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins, Scott has emerged as one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball in recent years. This offseason, he was arguably the top reliever on the free-agent market.
Scott’s standout season came last year, when he posted a 1.75 ERA and earned 22 saves, earning his first All-Star selection. His performance also led to a trade from the Marlins to the playoff-contending Padres at the trade deadline.
In 2022, Scott earned 20 saves for the Marlins, posting a 4.31 ERA — the lowest of his career at that point aside from the shortened 2020 season.
Scott improved even further in 2023, recording a 2.31 ERA, 12 saves, and 104 strikeouts over a career-high 78 innings.
The Dodgers had been interested in acquiring Scott at the trade deadline but ultimately turned to Jack Flaherty after the Padres swooped in and gave up three top prospects to the Miami Marlins. While Flaherty proved to be a key addition to the starting rotation, Scott showed the Dodgers just how valuable he could be.
Scott quickly became one of the Padres’ most dependable arms, delivering four scoreless appearances and striking out Shohei Ohtani all four times he faced him in the NLDS.
Now, Scott and Yates are both joining the reigning World Series champion Dodgers in a devastating turn of events for the Padres.