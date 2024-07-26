Dylan Cease No-Hitter: Padres' Jackson Merrill Makes History-Saving Catch
Throughout baseball history, historic games are highlighted by memorable plays. On Thursday, San Diego Padres rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill made an unbelievable play that preserved Dylan Cease's no-hitter.
It was a catch by Merrill and an assist from second baseman Xander Bogaerts.
Defense plays a huge role in games like this, and the Padres came through in the clutch. In the fifth inning, Nationals cleanup hitter Juan Yepez lifted a pop fly beyond second base. Bogaerts backtracked into center field, calling off Merrill, until the ball popped out of glove. Merrill was nearby backing up and made the catch.
“Just playing keepy-ups, making sure it doesn’t hit the ground,” Merrill said afterward with a laugh. “That’s all I had to do.”
Bogaerts isn't sure what happened. He told reporters after the game that he felt in control of the play, but thought he heard footsteps gaining on him which caused him to lose focus. If the ball would've fallen, it most likely would have been ruled a hit.
“Relief,” Bogaerts said. “Hearing his footsteps toward the end, I kind of waved him off, but I didn’t say, ‘I got it.’ I heard his footsteps, got a little hesitant. Then it popped up. He was right there.”
According to Statcast, Merrill had a starting position of 313 feet. He covered 96 feet of ground to get in position to help make the play.
“Would’ve been a tough play for me,” Merrill said. “I’m glad he went for it. It made it a little easier, honestly. But definitely a little more stressful.”