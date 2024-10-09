Dylan Cease Reacts to Starting Padres vs Dodgers Game 4 on Short Rest
The San Diego Padres are one game away from playing in the National League Championship Series. They are one win away from eliminating their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they will send out one of their top right-handed pitchers, Dylan Cease.
After the team's Game 3 win, which gave them a 2-1 series lead, Padres manager Mike Shildt announced that Cease will be on the bump Wednesday night.
Cease was pumped to hear that he would have the ball in his hand.
"I'm looking forward to it," Cease said. "I'm excited. I've never done it but that doesn't really mean anything to me. Doesn't mean I can't do it."
Shildt didn't dismiss the chance to start Cease in Game 4, telling the media on Monday. The assumption was that the Padres would go with Martin Perez, who was the obvious replac Joe Musgrove, who will require Tommy John surgery.
The Padres are eager to end the series on Wednesday, and although Cease is only coming off of three days of rest, they are confident in his abilities.
“Dylan's ready to go,” Shildt said. “And we'll see how many bullets he's got. Had his head around it, and [we] discussed it with him, and he was enthusiastic about it.”
Cease had a hard time getting the Dodgers out in his last outing in Game 1. He gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks across 3.1 innings. The 28-year-old had better luck against the Dodgers in the regular season, recording a 3.37 ERA across 10.2 innings. Nonetheless, that is all behind the right-handed pitcher, and the only thing that matters is that he plays a good game on Wednesday.
The Padres have a chance to advance to their second NLCS in three seasons.
As for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts said they would go with a bullpen game. The assumption for the Dodgers was that they would go with rookie right-handed pitcher Landon Knack. Knack pitched in 15 games in the regular season with 12 starts and recorded a 3-5 record with a 3.65 ERA, 69 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP in 69.0 innings pitched.
It's unclear who the Dodgers will trout out there in the first inning; regardless, the Padres will look for another strong start similar to Tuesday night.
One thing is for sure: San Diego will be rocking as they look to defeat their rivals again and eliminate the team that was favored to win the 2024 World Series from the start.
