Embattled Padres Pitcher Showing Team May Be Able to Count on Him in Postseason If Needed
The San Diego Padres called up Randy Vásquez to start for the team on Saturday in their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since the Padres had already clinched a playoff berth and could no longer win the National League West division, they called up Vásquez so that Michael King could rest in preparation for the postseason.
Vásquez had a great start in his return to the Padres from the minor leagues, his first time pitching for the team since Aug. 31. Against the Diamondbacks, Vásquez pitched six innings and allowed just one hit, one walk, and no earned runs while striking out four. The Padres earned a 5-0 shutout victory in what was arguably his best start of the season.
When he last pitched for the Padres, primarily filling in as a starter while Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish were injured, Vásquez was inconsistent. He was 4-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 58 strikeouts through his first 19 starts and was sent back to the minor leagues after allowing nine earned runs during that Aug. 31 start.
With the way Vásquez pitched Saturday, he showed that he could be an option for the Padres to utilize this October. For his part, Vásquez says he is ready whenever the team needs him.
“I’ve always said, whatever the team needs of me, I’m going to be there,” Vásquez said through interpreter Danny Sanchez, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m going to be ready. So even though I’ve gone up, you know, or come up, gone down, physically, I’ve always stayed ready. And again, whatever the team needs of me, whatever role they have for me, I’m gonna be ready to do it.”
The Padres likely will not use Vásquez as a starter during the postseason but could use him as a reliever. The Padres are fortunate to have four strong starters to rely on this October in Musgrove, Darvish, King, and Dylan Cease, but do have room to add another arm in their bullpen, and more pitching depth overall.
San Diego's opponent for the wildcard round has yet to be determined since the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have to play a doubleheader on Monday because of Hurricane Helene canceling multiple games. The outcome of this game will determine who the Padres take on Tuesday.