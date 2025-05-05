Fernando Tatis Calls Padres' $14 Million All-Star a 'Spark in the Lineup'
Padres infielder Luis Arraez created a notable void in the dugout and lineup after sustaining a concussion due to a serious collision with another player; however, his "spark" has now returned to the team.
Arraez sustained the injury running out a ground ball to first base and colliding with a Houston Astros player.
Arraez remained still on the ground, a disturbing sight for both players and fans as he was eventually carried away and later placed in concussion protocol.
He battled terrible nights of sleep and extreme headaches in the days following the concussion, but after getting better rest and taking time off, he managed to clear the concussion protocol and was cleared to come back to play.
Arraez returned on Tuesday, April 29, providing an instant offense injection for the team, who undoubtedly needed a jolt. The Padres haven't lost since Arraez returned.
Fernando Tatis Jr., the team's best player, has done his part to keep the team afloat. With Arraez is back, he is excited about what lies ahead for the offense.
“He’s definitely a spark in this lineup,” Tatis said.
“When he’s not out there, you can definitely feel it. And when he’s out there, you definitely see the difference.”
The hitting staff wasn't the only segment of the team thrilled by Arraez's return. The Padres' pitching has been among the best in baseball, and with his return, the pressure on pitchers will lessen.
In the 2025 season, Arraez is slashing .306/.336/.444, with a very low strikeout rate of only 7%. He is a fantastic contact hitter, one of the best in the league at getting the ball in play no matter what.
He serves as an offensive specialist who can drive in runs with a sacrifice fly or get on base with hits.
If the team continues to pitch well, and Arraez brings a breath of fresh air to the offense, the team can challenge for the uber-competitive National League West.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.