Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar Exit Game With Injuries
If losing catcher Luis Campusano to a bruised thumb during pregame warm-ups was an indication of how the San Diego Padres' night was going to go, then all warning signs were ignored.
Starters Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar left the game against the Milwaukee Brewers with injuries.
Tatis was plunked on the left elbow by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning. He immediately crouched on a knee while trainers rushed to his side for an evaluation. He remained in the game for two innings, before he was removed for pinch-hitter Tyler Wade ahead of his next at-bat.
Profar was removed for a pinch runner in the seventh inning after hitting a double. He has been dealing with a nagging knee injury for a couple of weeks and he didn't appear to be running at full strength to begin Friday's game.
Profar left the game 1-for-4 with a double and his pinch runner José Azocar came around to score. Tatis finished 0-for-1.
The good news for the Padres is that starting pitcher Dylan Cease struck out 10 in 4.2 innings and Luis Arraez and Jake Cronenworth both homered. Cease also gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks, but the strikeouts are a sight for sore eyes considering all the injuries.