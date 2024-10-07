Fernando Tatis Jr. on Padres Dominating at Dodger Stadium: 'We're Giving Them a Show'
The San Diego Padres put on a historic performance during a 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday. The Padres hit six home runs in front of the Dodger Stadium crowd, the record for the most in Padres franchise postseason history, and the most by any team in a postseason road game.
Fernando Tatis Jr. kicked things off with a home run in the first inning. David Peralta added to the Padres' lead in the second inning with a two-run home run. The Padres were held without a run for the next three innings, keeping the game close. The Padres drove in another run in the sixth inning, before lighting up the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth innings.
After Manny Machado held an impromptu team meeting in the Padres' dugout before the eighth inning, the Padres dominated in the final two innings of the game. Jackson Merrill hit a two-run home run, and Xander Bogaerts followed up with another home run. In the final inning, Kyle Higashioka and Tatis each added home runs to seal 10 runs on the night.
"We're giving those people a show out there," Tatis said to Ken Rosenthal on the FOX Sports broadcast. "Looks like they got a little upset because the team went up, but this is the playoffs. This is the environment that we are built for, and I enjoy every single second of it."
Tatis has truly put on a show throughout the postseason so far. Tatis set the tone for his postseason performance in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card by hitting a home run, helping the Padres earn a 4-0 win. Since Game 1, Tatis has recorded multiple hits in each of the last three postseason games, and even went 3-of-3 on his at-bats in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card.
Overall this postseason, Tatis is slashing .643/.722/1.429 with nine hits, seven runs, three home runs, and five RBIs across four games.
Tatis and the Padres will now look to bring this show back home to Petco Park when they host Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday. The series is now tied at 1-1.
"Can wait to be back home in front of our fans," Tatis said.