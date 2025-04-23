Fernando Tatis Reacts to Luis Arraez Joining Other Padres Stars on Injured List
Padres infielder Luis Arraez collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon while executing a sacrifice bunt in the first inning of Sunday's game.
The collision left Arreaz motionless, raising concern among players and staff from both teams. He ultimately left on a stretcher after being unable to get up.
Padres manager Mike Shildt stated that despite the frightening scenes, Arraez managed to sleep well and woke up feeling improved. Although the overall prognosis was positive, he did suffer from a stiff neck and a cut on his jaw.
Arraez will be out for at least seven days after being placed on the concussion injured list; however, it seems to be more of a precautionary measure.
Arraez joins a long list of injured Padres players who are a key part of the team's core, like second baseman Jake Cronenworth and center fielder Jackson Merrill.
The Padres got off to a blazing-hot start, playing like arguably the best team in the league, but now these injuries to key players will leave the team needing to hang on.
“It’s a really big deal,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said this week.
“We cannot just put it in our bag just like that. But at the same time, we’ve got to … keep finding a way. And I know for sure they’re gonna be back soon, and we can all go full force.”
Arraez is one of the best contact hitters in baseball, boasting a slash line of .287/.330/.425 and striking out only 2.1 percent of the time.
Considering that Arraez is on the concussion list, the soonest that he could come back is April 29 against the Giants, if his recovery continues to progress well.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.