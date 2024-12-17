Former Padres All-Star Pitcher Signs With AL West Club
Drew Pomeranz, a 36-year-old left-handed pitcher and former San Diego Padre, has extended his MLB career by signing a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners for the 2024 season.
Known for his journeyman status, Pomeranz has played for several teams, including the Rockies, Padres, Athletics, Red Sox, Giants, and Brewers, and was part of Boston's 2018 World Series-winning team.
In March 2024, Pomeranz joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league contract but never appeared in a major league game. During his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he posted a 6.00 ERA, a 1.111 WHIP, and an impressive 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings across eight appearances. However, he opted out of his deal after two months, seeking new opportunities.
Pomeranz has had a versatile career, shifting between starting and relieving roles. Over his first eight MLB seasons, he compiled a 3.92 ERA and a 4.14 FIP across 710 innings, which included 122 starts and 74 relief outings. Despite some success early on, his performance as a starter began to decline, highlighted by a 5.68 ERA with the Giants in 2019.
A turning point came after a midseason trade to the Brewers in 2019, where he transitioned into a full-time bullpen role. Pomeranz flourished, recording a dominant 2.39 ERA, a 2.68 FIP, and an outstanding 45 percent strikeout rate during the second half of the season. His resurgence earned him a four-year, $34 million deal with the Padres before the 2020 season.
Unfortunately, injuries plagued his tenure in San Diego, limiting him to just 44.1 innings over the four-year contract. Pomeranz entered free agency after the 2023 season on a downward trend but remains determined to revive his career.
As Pomeranz heads to Seattle, the Mariners hope his experience and past success, particularly as a reliever, can provide value. Though he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2021, his resilience and ability to adapt make him a compelling addition to the Mariners’ depth chart for the upcoming season.