Former Padres All-Star 'Really Happy' to Be With Rival Dodgers Now
Just one day after introducing Roki Sasaki, the Los Angeles Dodgers held a press conference for former San Diego Padres reliever Tanner Scott.
Scott and the Dodgers agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal. Scott’s contract includes a $20 million signing bonus and $21 million in deferred payments, a payment structure the Dodgers have used for several deals this offseason.
During his press conference, Scott revealed that the Dodgers were the first team to call him when the free agency window opened. To say he was excited to be a Dodger would be an understatement.
“They’re not a fun team to face, especially one, two, three — it’s kind of unfair,” Scott said. “I was really happy that (the Dodgers) made an offer. … I know we’re ready to win another (championship). I’ll be a part of this one.”
Scott gained recent attention for his performance against Shohei Ohtani during the 2024 National League Division Series while pitching for the Padres. He struck Ohtani out four times in four plate appearances.
Over those four at-bats, Ohtani faced 20 pitches from Scott —18 of them strikes, all four-seam fastballs, with one reaching 100.1 mph. Scott also got Ohtani to swing and miss on a slider for one of the strikeouts.
Now, the Dodgers don't have to worry about facing the lefty.
Seeing Scott join the Dodgers was a tough pill to swallow but the Padres have nobody to blame but themselves. The front office turmoil has been a turnoff for several players who have chosen to play elsewhere.
Before adding Scott, the Dodgers made several key moves: they signed Blake Snell, one of the top starters on the market, re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, and brought in Michael Conforto to strengthen the corner outfield. They also signed Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim, facilitating a trade of Gavin Lux, extended Tommy Edman, and, in a major move, secured phenom Roki Sasaki.
Now, at 30 years old, Scott will join the back end of a formidable bullpen, teaming up with Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier, and other high-leverage arms.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, Scott has emerged as a dominant pitcher in recent years. Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, he recorded a 2.04 ERA across 146 appearances, striking out 188 batters while walking 60 in 150 innings.