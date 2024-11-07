Former Padres Catcher Signs One-Year Deal With AL Powerhouse
Veteran catcher Austin Hedges has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Cleveland Guardians as Bo Naylor’s backup for the upcoming season.
Sources have confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney that the contract is valued at $4 million.
The former San Diego Padres backstop showed interest in returning to Cleveland during his exit interview, a sentiment the team shared as well.
"He's not just the mascot; this is a really good player," manager Stephen Vogt said following the season. "He's so much more to us than what any outside source can see. He helps us get better. He helps me get better. He challenges the coaching staff. He challenges his teammates and he brings the energy every single day.
"And, he's a very, very good major league baseball player. You don't stay in the league as long as he's been here by accident."
Hedges served as a key liaison in the clubhouse for manager Vogt, who faced the challenge of managing numerous pitching staff injuries early in the season. At 32, Hedges also took on a mentoring role for Naylor and played in eight of Cleveland’s 10 postseason games.
“I love this city, I love this organization, I’m really, really proud to be a part of this group,” Hedges said on Oct. 19, indicating his openness to re-signing with the club.
Hedges’ leadership was a key factor in this season's success, as the team finished with a 92-69 record and clinched the AL Central title under first-year manager Vogt. Cleveland edged past Detroit in a competitive American League Division Series but fell to the New York Yankees in five games in the American League Championship Series.
“We’ve got this entire team coming back,” Hedges said. “A lot of teams go in and they change personnel year after year, but this is a very similar group coming back next year and I think the Cleveland fans have a lot to look forward to.”
After a 2023 season with Pittsburgh and Texas — where he secured a World Series title — Austin Hedges has returned to Cleveland on a new deal. In his 46 starts with the Guardians, the team went 26-20.
Though Hedges had challenges at the plate, his veteran presence earned him starts in the postseason, and he often took over for Naylor in high-stakes late-game situations due to his experience.
Previously, Hedges spent over five seasons with San Diego before being traded to Cleveland in 2020.