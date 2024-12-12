Former Padres Catcher Signs With AL Powerhouse on One-Year Deal
The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year contract with former San Diego Padres veteran catcher Gary Sánchez on Tuesday.
According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the deal is for $8.5 million.
While Sánchez's peak years were during his early days with the New York Yankees, his power at the plate remained intact with the Padres in 2023, when he hit 19 home runs over 72 games, followed by 11 homers in 89 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024.
Last season, Sánchez played backup to Brewers catcher William Contreras, putting up a .220/.307/.392 slash line with seven doubles, 37 RBIs, and 30 runs. Behind the plate, he logged 234.2 innings in 2024, starting 27 games at catcher.
Sánchez can bring a veteran presence to the team, with Elias emphasizing the value of having a Spanish-speaking catcher who can effectively communicate with Spanish-speaking pitchers. The Dominican Republic native’s defensive skills behind the plate have also been praised, adding further depth to the Orioles' catching position.
With All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman handling the bulk of the duties — having started 287 games over his first three MLB seasons (84 in 2022, 104 in 2023, and 99 in 2024) — Sánchez could step in on days when Rutschman gets a break.
Additionally, if Sánchez’s bat heats up at any point, there’s potential for him to serve as a right-handed designated hitter, giving the team more flexibility in the lineup.
“His defense has been improving continuously, especially in the last few years as he matures into a veteran catcher,” Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said about signing Sánchez. “He's just getting to be a smarter, savvier player. He's got a lot of arm strength still, which I think is going to be really nice from that position. And we heard really good things about the way he was working with the pitching staffs.”
Sánchez, 32, has a decade of MLB experience, having played for the Yankees (2015-21), Twins (2022), Mets (2023), Padres (2023), and Brewers (2024). During his time with the Yankees, he earned two All-Star nods (2017, 2019) and won the American League Silver Slugger Award in 2017.