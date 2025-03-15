Former Padres First Round Pick, Veteran Outfielder Signs With MLB's Worst Team
The Chicago White Sox signed outfielder Travis Jankowski earlier this week to a minor league contract. Jankowski made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres in 2015.
The veteran spent the first five years of his career with the Padres. In his first full MLB season, Jankowski led the Friars with 30 stolen bases. However, over the course of the next few years the outfielder missed significant time because of injuries.
Jankowski, 33, was traded to the Cincinnati Reds following the 2019 season. The former first-round pick then became the fourth outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021 and the New York Mets in 2022.
The outfielder's contract with the White Sox includes an invitation to big league camp. Earlier this spring, Jankowski had spent time with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal. He had parted ways with the club before the team traveled to Tokyo for their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 2023, Jankowski had a strong performance where he slashed 263/.357/.332 and appeared in 107 games as the Texas Rangers' fourth outfielder. However, he was unable to replicate that perfromance last season and recorded a .200/.266/.242 slash line.
Jankowski is a career .236 hitter and gives a team versatility since he can play all three outfield spots. He should provide some depth for the White Sox.
Throughout his decade-long MLB career, Jankowski has spent time with the Padres, Reds, Phillies, Mets, Rangers, and Seattle Mariners.
