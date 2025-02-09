Former Padres Journeyman Outfielder Signs With National League Squad
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which includes $250,000 in incentives, according to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic.
Pittsburgh’s interest in Pham reportedly goes back to last spring, per Woo.
However, he didn't sign with a team until after the 2024 season started, eventually inking a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox in mid-April. Pham played 70 games, hitting .266/.330/.380, before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. After the Cardinals’ playoff hopes diminished, they waived Pham three weeks after the trade.
From there, Pham signed with the Kansas City Royals playing a key platoon role and helping the team clinch a postseason berth for the first time in 10 years.
At 37, Pham will add veteran leadership and depth to the Pirates' outfield, which is expected to feature Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, and Bryan Reynolds as starters.
Pham is likely to serve as a platoon player, primarily facing left-handed pitchers.
Over the past four seasons, Pham has been a league-average hitter with a .242/.322/.391 line, including 57 home runs, 94 doubles, and 51 steals. He's been slightly more effective against left-handed pitchers.
While his walk rate dropped and batted-ball quality dipped, he still posted strong exit velocity and hard-hit rates. His consistency in the batter's box against both lefties and righties has been notable.
The signing of Pham reflects the Pirates' cautious free-agent strategy under owner Bob Nutting, who avoids significant risk in the market.
The team hasn't committed to multi-year contracts for free agents under general manager Ben Cherington, with their largest recent signing being Aroldis Chapman's one-year, $10.75 million deal.
The Pirates have spent more on player extensions, like Bryan Reynolds and Mitch Keller, but have shown little interest in making bold moves in free agency.
Outside of signing Pham, Pittsburgh re-signed designated hitter Andrew McCutchen in December, traded for first baseman Spencer Horwitz and signed second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier this offseason.
Pham is joining his 10th different organization as he enters the 12th year of his career. He has a career .773 OPS and 139 home runs. He has a .258 average over parts of 11 major league seasons with St. Louis (2014-18, 2024), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-19), San Diego (2020-21), Cincinnati Reds (2022), Boston Red Sox (2022), the New York Mets (2023), the White Sox and Royals.