Former Padres Outfielder Signs With New York Mets
The New York Mets announced Friday that they’ve signed former San Diego Padres outfielder Edward Olivares to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.
Olivares appeared in 13 games with the Padres during the COVID-shortened 2020 season going 6-for-34 with a double, a home run and three runs batted in.
The right-hander made the San Diego roster out of big league camp that season and has gone on to play for several teams including the Royals and Pirates over parts of five seasons.
More News: Padres Fans Will Love Mike Shildt's Answer When Asked About Dodgers
Olivares was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent in July 2014, but never made it to the majors with the team. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2018 and made his MLB debut with them on July 25, 2020. Over the following four years, the outfielder played for the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Shortly after making his debut with the Padres, Olivares was traded to the Royals in August 2020. He played a total of 199 games with Kansas City from 2021 to 2023. His best season came in 2023 when he saw the most playing time. That year, Olivares posted a .263/.317/.452 batting line, with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and 11 stolen bases over 107 games.
Olivares was traded to the Pirates in Dec. 2023.
Olivares struggled in Pittsburgh, finishing the season with a .224/.291/.333 slash line, five home runs, and 23 RBI in just 55 games. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Aug. 8, cleared waivers, and was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 10.
Olivares chose free agency on Oct. 2.
Despite posting reasonable numbers, the Royals traded Olivares to Pittsburgh last winter, skeptical he could replicate his 2023 production. That concern proved valid as Olivares struggled during a 55-game stint with the Pirates, batting .224/.291/.333 with five home runs.
Olivares has shown flashes of intriguing physical tools, including slightly above-average contact skills and a .254/.306/.407 career batting line in nearly 1,000 plate appearances. He's a solid runner with plus arm strength, though his defense in the corners remains below average. He will compete for a rotational role in Carlos Mendoza's outfield.