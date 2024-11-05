Former Padres Pitcher Acquired in Blockbuster Trade Re-Signs in Japan
Former San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza has committed to two more years with Japan’s Orix Buffaloes, reportedly signing a contract valued at around $6 million, per Victor Briceno of Swing Completo (via Yakyu Cosmopolitan).
This extension marks Espinoza's second season with the Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball, where he’ll look to continue his impact through 2025.
In 2023, Espinoza returned with the Padres on a minor league deal, aiming to restart his career in a familiar environment. This time, he shifted from his bullpen role with the Cubs back into a starting pitcher’s spot.
Unfortunately, his time at Triple-A El Paso was far from smooth. Espinoza posted a rough 6.15 ERA over 131.2 innings, which looks even worse given the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League. He managed a strikeout rate of just 19.3 percent, well below the league average, and his 12 percent walk rate didn’t do him any favors. By season’s end, Espinoza was again facing an uncertain future in free agency, unsure of his next move.
Looking for a fresh start, Espinoza opted to sign with the Orix Buffaloes in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball in January. This move turned out to be exactly what he needed. Across 22 starts in Japan’s Pacific League, Espinoza posted a stellar 2.63 ERA over 133.2 innings, putting his previous struggles firmly behind him. Though his strikeout rate remained modest at 20.5 percent, his command took a big step forward, with a more manageable 8.7 percent walk rate.
Even more encouraging was Espinoza’s ability to go deeper into games. He averaged just over six innings per start, showing consistency and durability that was often missing in his time in Major League Baseball.
This combination of improved control, reliable innings, and a low ERA helped him re-establish himself on the mound and opened the door to secure a new two-year deal with the Buffaloes. His turnaround season in NPB has been a testament to the value of a fresh setting, and he’ll now look to build on this success in 2025.
Espinoza began his career in 2015 with the Red Sox as a highly touted prospect after signing as an international free agent from Venezuela. He quickly rose through the ranks, consistently ranked as a top-20 prospect, and was traded to the Padres in 2016 in exchange for Drew Pomeranz. However, his career was derailed by injuries, as he missed four years due to multiple Tommy John surgeries and the canceled 2020 minor league season.
In 2021, Espinoza finally returned to the mound and was traded to the Cubs in a deal for Jake Marisnick. His struggles continued, with ERAs above 5.00 throughout his minor league stops. Despite this, the Cubs gave him his MLB debut in 2022, seven years after his pro start, where he posted a 5.40 ERA over 18.1 innings in a relief role. Espinoza was later removed from the Cubs' roster, entering minor league free agency that offseason.