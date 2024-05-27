Former Padres Pitcher Designated for Assignment by Reigning Champs
Former San Diego Padres minor league pitcher Shaun Anderson was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers announced the move Sunday.
Anderson was DFA'd following the promotion of Gerson Garabito. Garabito, 28, washed out of affiliated baseball in 2021, then rebuilt his career playing professionally in the Caribbean Leagues. He signed a minor league contract with the Rangers last December.
Anderson, a righty reliever, joined the Rangers in mid-April on a minor league deal. He made four starts for the Triple-A Round Rock Express and was eventually promoted to the major league roster. Anderson recorded a 5.40 ERA, three strikeouts, and a 2.10 WHIP over 3.1 innings in two appearances.
The seasoned journeyman has left his mark on several teams, including the San Franciso Giants, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Phildpehia Phillies, and the Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old holds a 5.83 ERA, a win-loss record of 3-5, 110 strikeouts, and a 1.65 WHIP in 139 innings and 65 games.
The Boston Red Sox selected Anderson in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The righty struggled in 2023, which led him to sign with the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO)'s Kia Tigers. He was the starting pitcher in 2023, when he recorded a 3.76 ERA in 14 appearances.