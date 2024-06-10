Former Padres Pitcher Involved in Blockbuster Trade DFA'd by NL West Rival
Former San Diego Padres southpaw pitcher Logan Allen has been designated for assignment by the reigning National League champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The D-Backs announced the transaction Sunday via Twitter/X.
The D-Backs made the move in order to recall lefty Tommy Henry to replace Allen in their bullpen.
Allen, 27, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He didn't stick around the Red Sox organization for a long time, as he was traded to the Padres in 2015, alongside Manuel Margot, Javier Guerra, and Carlos Asuaje for closer Craig Kimbrel.
Allen was with the Padres organization for five seasons and made his major league debut in 2019. In eight games and four starts with the Padres, he collected a 6.75 ERA, 2-3 record, 63 ERA+, 5.94 FIP, 1.81 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.
At the 2019 trade deadline, the Padres sent Allen to the Cleveland Guardians as part of a three-team trade. In that trade, the Reds acquired Trevor Bauer, the then-Indians acquired Yasiel Puig, Scott Moss, Franmil Reyes, and Victor Nova, and the Padres acquired Taylor Trammell.
Allen is no stranger to being on the move in his major league career. Overall he's recorded a 5-11 record, 5.79 ERA, 89 strikeouts, and a 1.62 WHIP in 45 games and 124.1 innings.