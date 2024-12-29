Former Padres Pitcher Joins Major NL Rival
Veteran reliever Nabil Crismatt signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, marking the next chapter for a pitcher who spent parts of three seasons with the Padres.
Crismatt, 30, had a solid run as a long reliever for San Diego, and his departure signals the end of an era, though his time with the team will always be remembered for his consistent contributions.
Crismatt originally joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal in December 2023, but his path quickly led to a major league stint with Los Angeles. On March 31, 2024, he was called up to the Dodgers and tossed two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first and only appearance.
Despite the strong performance, he was designated for assignment the following day. Crismatt’s brief time with the Dodgers was enough to earn him a World Series ring, a testament to his presence on a championship-caliber roster.
After being DFA’d, Crismatt accepted an assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he struggled with a 7.36 ERA over 11 innings in four appearances. He allowed only one earned run in his first three outings but faltered in his fourth, giving up seven runs in a game against Albuquerque.
Crismatt’s brief time with the Dodgers was followed by a return to the majors on April 27, 2024. However, after spending three weeks in Los Angeles, he was DFA’d again on May 15. He cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A, and chose to become a free agent instead of accepting the assignment.
Crismatt’s time with the Padres was a successful one. Over parts of three seasons (2021-2023), he became a reliable long reliever, posting a 3.39 ERA across 148.2 innings from 2021 to 2022. While his 2023 campaign was marred by struggles, including a rough 13-inning stint with both the Padres and Diamondbacks, his ability to eat innings and provide stability in the bullpen made him a valuable asset.
With the Padres, Crismatt established himself as a dependable option for manager Bob Melvin, especially in 2021 and 2022, when he thrived in multiple roles. His 3.71 career ERA in the majors is a solid reflection of his overall ability, and while he faced challenges last year, his two-year stretch in San Diego remains a key part of his career.