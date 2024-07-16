Former Padres Pitcher Lands In NL West After Being Claimed Off Waivers
Former San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell was claimed off waivers on Saturday by their National League West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on the news via Twitter/X:
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated Honeywell for assignment on Friday, and the Dodgers immediately decided to claim the former Padre. The Dodgers' pitching staff has been depleted by injuries recently, so Honeywell should be of great help.
Honeywell started for the Dodgers on Sunday in a bullpen game and was spectacular. He allowed only one hit over three shutout frames and struck out two batters. The Dodgers lost to the Detroit Tigers, but the ex-Padre was excellent in his Dodger debut.
Honeywell spent only half a season in San Diego. On Jan. 2023, he signed a major league deal and made the team's Opening Day roster. In the brown and gold, he appeared in 36 games and recorded a 2-4 record with a 4.05 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 1.37 WHIP, and allowed a .247 opponents batting average in 46.1 innings.
Ultimately, the Padres designated Honeywell for assignment on Aug. 2 last year. Honeywell is now with his fifth major league team and holds a 4.71 ERA, 52 strikeouts, and a 1.43 WHIP in 46 career games.