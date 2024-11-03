Former Padres Pitcher Opts Out, Could San Diego Re-Sign Him?
Former San Diego Padres pitcher Sean Manaea has reportedly opted out of his contract with the New York Mets, making him a free agent once again, via Jon Heyman. Manaea originally signed with the Mets in January 2024 on a two-year, $24 million deal which included an opt-out clause for the second year of his deal. He has not exercised that clause.
The Mets will have the chance to put out a qualifying offer to Manaea, but Manaea is reportedly seeking a multi-year contract.
Manaea recorded one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. He went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts. His 3.47 ERA was the lowest of his career, excluding the 2019 season with the Oakland Athletics when he started just five games. His 184 strikeouts is the second-most in a season over his career.
The 32-year-old played a pivotal role in helping the Mets turn their season around to surprisingly make the postseason, and even advance to the National League Championship Series. The Mets lost the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Manaea did give up seven earned runs in two NLCS starts, but his season was still an overall success.
Manaea previously played for the Padres in 2022. The Athletics traded Manaea to the Padres in April 2022, and he started 28 games for San Diego. Manaea finished the season with a 8-9 record, 4.96 ERA, and 156 strikeouts. He pitched in one NLCS game for the Padres that postseason, but was credited with a blown save after giving up five earned runs over 1.1 innings. Manaea became a free agent after the season and signed with the San Francisco Giants.
Manaea is not the only former Padre to opt out of their contract this week. Former Padres Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, who played alongside Manaea in 2022, signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in March, but is exercising his opt out ahead of the second year of the deal.
Will the Padres go after either Manaea or Snell in free agency? The Padres have yet to express any plans to pursue either pitcher, but there is familiarity with both players. The Padres could also be interested in another starter after Joe Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery, but they could also go after another pitcher on the market.