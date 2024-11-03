Former Padres Pitcher Signs Massive Deal With AL Contender
The Kansas City Royals signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Wacha was a former starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres, but departed from the franchise in 2023.
Wacha's deal with the Royals includes a club option and can max out at four years, $72 million. In December 2023, Wacha signed a two-way contract with the Royals.
Wacha's original contract with Kansas City was a two-year, $32 million deal with an opt-out after the 2024 season. The latest news indicates Wacha will remain with the Royals for the next few seasons.
Earlier in the 2023 offseason, the Padres had the opportunity to sign Wacha with a similar contract, but San Diego elected to turn down the team option. Along with Wacha, the Padres let go of Seth Lugo, Nick Martinez, Blake Snell, and Juan Soto.
The front office was focused on cutting down the payroll ahead of the 2024 offseason, which helped Padres general manager A.J. Preller build the roster that reached the National League Division Series.
“We obviously wish that we were playing baseball at this point in time,” Preller said less than a week after the Padres played their final game of 2024. “We felt like we had a team that obviously was capable of playing until the very end. But overall, through this week and with a chance to reflect a little bit, obviously a very good season for our big-league team, for the organization.
“It’s pretty obvious right now something very special is going on in San Diego. The fans love this team, love this ballpark, and the city is just so excited. And I think for us, that’s where it stings the most. … I think from Day 1, I spoke about being on that big stage. That big stage is the World Series. And we’re not going to be content until we get there as an organization, but we’ve got a lot of people very motivated to build on this year.”
Padres fans are hopeful Preller can work his magic once again in the offseason to build a team that goes all the way. San Diego was the best team in baseball, but couldn't get past the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
However, 2025 is a new year and a new opportunity to chase a World Series title.