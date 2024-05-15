Former Padres Reliever Designated for Assignment By Rival Dodgers
A former San Diego Padres reliever was designated for assignment by the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt, who was with the Padres from 2021-23, was DFA'd on Wednesday by the Dodgers in a roster move involving four players. It's the second time he's been designated for assignment by Los Angeles this year.
Crismatt, 29, made five appearances for L.A. this season, sporting a 2.57 ERA in seven innings. However, after allowing an earned run and three hits on Tuesday night, the team elected to bring in some fresh arms ahead of their bullpen game on Wednesday night.
Crismatt made his MLB debut in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He then signed with the Padres as a free agent in Dec. 2020, and became a key fixture in their bullpen.
In 2021, Cirsmatt made 45 appearances out of the 'pen, sporting a 3.76 ERA in 81.1 innings of work. Then, in 2022, Crismatt was even better, sporting a 2.94 ERA in 50 appearances and 67.1 innings.
Unfortunately, things came crashing down for Crismatt in 2023. He struggled mightily in San Digo, allowing 12 earned runs across 13 innings for an ERA of 8.31, before being designated for assignment. He then joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he was mostly in Triple-A, aside from making one appearance at the MLB level.
Crismatt has been solid for L.A. this season, but they needed to bring up some fresh arms on Wednesday, and elected to get him off the 40-man roster. Crismatt will now head to waivers for the second time this year. Last time, he cleared them, and remained in the Dodgers' organization.