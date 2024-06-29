Former Padres Reliever Re-Signs With San Diego
The San Diego Padres are bringing back a former reliever on a minor league deal after being released by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
Nabil Crismatt began the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers appearing in five games, he announced his return to San Diego with a post on Instagram Friday.
“I’m very happy to announce I’m back with San Diego Padres,” Crismatt wrote. “Looking forward to this new chapter. See you all soon.”
Crismatt spent parts of three seasons with the Padres from 2021-23. During those three seasons, he made 102 appearances, sporting a 3.83 ERA in 159.2 innings. He recorded at least 45 appearances in 2021 and 2022 but struggled in 2023 en route to being DFA’d.
He appeared in one game with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year before signing with the Dodgers on a minor league deal before this season.
The Columbian right-hander sported a 2.57 earned run average with the Dodgers in seven innings before he was designated for assignment. Instead of accepting, he opted for free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Rangers. He didn't appear in a major league game with Texas.
Perhaps, the Padres will get the 2022 version of Crismatt who had a 2.94 ERA in 50 appearances. He could also face the Dodgers when the two teams clash for a two-game set at the end of July.