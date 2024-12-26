Former Padres Reliever Signs With NL Powerhouse
The Atlanta Braves have added former San Diego Padres reliever Enyel De Los Santos on a minor league deal, as noted in his MLB.com transaction log.
The right-hander was non-tendered by the Chicago White Sox earlier in the offseason.
De Los Santos posted a 4.46 ERA over 40.1 innings with the Padres last season, ranking 22nd in strikeouts per nine innings among relievers who threw at least 40 innings through the first half. However, that was the lone bright spot in his performance. He recorded a 5.36 FIP and allowed 2.45 home runs per nine innings, the highest rate among MLB relievers. He was dealt to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline.
New York designated him for assignment a few weeks later, and he ended the season with the White Sox. Across 64 innings, he recorded a 5.20 ERA, though his 3.86 SIERA painted a more encouraging picture of his performance.
De Los Santos faced a challenging start to his MLB career, struggling through his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates. However, his fortunes changed in 2022 when he broke out with the Cleveland Guardians. Appearing in 50 games, the right-hander delivered an impressive 5-0 record with a 3.04 ERA and a 2.98 SIERA. That season marked several milestones for De Los Santos, including earning his first career save and making his postseason debut, where he showcased his potential as a key bullpen piece.
Building on that success, De Los Santos stepped into a bigger role in Cleveland's bullpen the following year. He pitched in 70 games, logging 65.2 innings, and often found himself in higher-leverage situations compared to the previous season. While his strikeout rate declined and his walk rate increased, he still managed a solid 3.29 ERA.
The Braves are taking a chance on De Los Santos' potential by signing him to a minor league deal, likely with an invitation to big league camp. While Atlanta boasted one of the top bullpens in the league in 2024, a few spots at the back end remain open for competition heading into spring training.