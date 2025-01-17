Former Padres Reliever Signs With NL West Rival
In late December, the San Francisco Giants signed former San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Miguel Diaz to a minor league contract, according to his MLB.com profile.
The 30-year-old is expected to receive an invitation to big league spring training.
Diaz pitched for the Padres across multiple seasons, appearing in 31 games in 2017, 11 games in 2018, five games in 2019, and 25 games in 2021. In 2023, he posted a 3.64 ERA, recording 46 strikeouts and 19 walks over 42 innings.
Diaz has posted impressive numbers in recent years, holding a 2.82 ERA over 60.2 innings since the start of the 2021 season. However, some underlying metrics, like a .222 BABIP, along with occasional control issues, have prevented him from earning consistent opportunities in the majors.
Additionally, his 4.93 ERA across 204.2 career minor-league innings hasn't worked in his favor for a call-up.
More news: Padres Sign Former Braves, Tigers Pitcher to Bolster Depth
The right-hander has appeared in every MLB season since 2017, except for the shortened 2020 season. His most significant workload came in 2021 with the Padres, but he only pitched one inning for the Astros in 2024.
Over his 127.1 career MLB innings, Diaz has posted a 4.81 ERA, a 24 percent strikeout rate, and an 11.7 percent walk rate in 88 games with the Padres, Tigers, and Astros. He has also spent time in the minors with the Brewers and Twins organizations.
Diaz started his professional career in 2011 when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent.
In 2016, he was selected by the Minnesota Twins as the No. 1 overall pick in the Rule 5 draft.
Shortly after, the Twins traded him to the San Diego Padres, where he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster for the 2017 season.
Diaz is out of minor league options, which complicates teams' ability to keep him on the roster without risking him being exposed to waivers.
In 2024, for instance, the Tigers lost Diaz to the Astros on a waiver claim in April. After being designated for assignment, Diaz opted for free agency over accepting an outright assignment.
He soon rejoined the Astros on another minor league deal but was released a few weeks later. Diaz then returned to the Tigers with a new minor league contract in late June.