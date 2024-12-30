Former Padres Slugger Involved in Blockbuster Trade Signs With NL Squad
The Washington Nationals have brought back their former first baseman Josh Bell on a one-year contract, according to a report from MLB.com.
Bell, who spent one season with the San Diego Padres, reportedly agreed to the $6 million deal Sunday night.
The Nationals' reunion with Bell comes at a fitting time of year, as they first acquired him from the Pirates on Christmas Eve in 2021.
Bell appeared in 247 games for Washington between 2021 and 2022, delivering a strong 136 OPS+ and hitting 41 home runs. His time with the Nationals ended in the first of two consecutive trade deadline moves, as he was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to San Diego.
His production fell off with the Friars and he finished his time batting .192 across 53 games during the 2022 season.
Over the past two seasons, Bell has found a late-season spark following midseason trades. After being dealt to the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 and 2024, respectively, he posted an impressive 118 OPS+ in the second halves of those years.
While his 2019 peak of 37 home runs with the Pirates is in the past, Bell remains a reliable contributor, capable of hitting 15-20 home runs annually with an OPS above .800. His career hard-hit rate of 42.1 percent and an 11.2 percent walk rate are well above league averages. These strengths were evident in his .361 on-base percentage over 41 games with the Diamondbacks last season.
Bell struggled defensively at first base in 2024, recording minus-9 Outs Above Average, the second-worst mark among qualified MLB first basemen. However, the Nationals are counting on his offensive production to offset his defensive shortcomings or envision him as a valuable contributor in the designated hitter role.
Fostering clubhouse chemistry and adding veteran leadership were key focuses for the Nationals in assembling their roster this offseason. Bell is expected to fully embrace the leadership role he previously held during his first stint with the team. He was the Nationals' Player Ambassador to the Youth Baseball Academy and their 2022 nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.