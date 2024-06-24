Former Padres Star Jake Peavy Looks Back On MLB Debut
It was 22 years ago when the San Diego Padres called on a young kid from Alabama to make his major league debut against the New York Yankees at Qualcomm Stadium.
Jake Peavy allowed just one run on three hits over six frames. He went on to have one of the most decorated careers for a Padres pitcher finishing with a 3.29 ERA in 212 starts in parts of eight seasons in San Diego. He was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in July 2023.
On Saturday, Peavy took to social media and reminisced about his debut.
"This makes me smile big," he wrote. "Core memory that seems like yesterday. Nerves like I had never felt before. Some fearless coaches, teammates and family around made for a special day!"
“I still remember this young kid coming up and pitching his first game against the Yankees,” former Padres manager Bruce Bochy said the day Peavy was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame. “What a terrific job he did. Just the way he handled himself, I knew we had somebody special at that time. He had a great Cy Young year and a great career here.”
Peavy remains the Padres’ all-time strikeouts leader, and across his eight seasons with San Diego, he reached two All-Star Games and won two ERA titles. Peavy won the 2007 National League Cy Young Award and the pitching Triple Crown.