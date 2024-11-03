Former Padres Star Juan Soto's Free Agency is Already Insane
Before Juan Soto was even set to hit the free agency market, rumors swirled that eight teams checked in as interested parties in the former San Diego Padres star.
The day after the World Series, 11 teams were already interested in potentially signing Soto. Teams are technically not permitted from talking numbers for days, but the rumored contract for Soto has already been slated as $700 million.
After the Game 5 debacle of the New York Yankees in the World Series, Soto was already asked about his looming free agency.
“We’re going to be available to every team. I feel like every team has the same opportunity,” Soto told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “I don’t want to say anybody has the advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re going to look at what we have and how much they want me.”
Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, are focused on signing the star with the highest bidder and a championship contending team.
The three favorite teams to sign Soto remain the Yankees, New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto was adamant that his current team wasn't the favorite to sign him, but they certainly have the money to do so.
“I don’t know all the teams that are after me, but I’m definitely open to listen,” Soto said. “I don’t have any doors closed. I’m available to all 30 teams.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was candid about Soto's looming free agency, but explained he hopes the star remains in the Bronx. Soto's teammates also feel the same way about Soto re-signing with the Yankees.
“I hope he’s here forever,” Aaron Boone said. “But I also know I’m excited for him and what the next few months are for him.”
Padres general manager A.J. Preller has several decisions to make in order to keep up with National League West divsion rivals, the Dodgers.
Preller will be tasked with filling the hole that Joe Musgrove left in the rotation. Musgrove will be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Preller will also have to look for a left fielder, a starting catcher, bullpen depth, and a shortstop. If Soto were to go to the Dodgers, it would mean the Padres would have essentially let go of the star just a season before handing Soto to a division rival.
Of course, the Padres knew they couldn't afford Soto and decided to trade him to the Yankees for several key players that helped San Diego reach the NLDS.
It remains a mystery where the former Padre will land for the 2025 season.