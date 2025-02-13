Former Padres Top Prospect Involved in 9-Player Trade Signs With NL Bottomfeeder
The Miami Marlins added depth to their starting rotation Thursday when they agreed to a one-year deal with former San Diego Padres right-hander Cal Quantrill.
The club announced the contract Thursday morning but Alden González of ESPN was first to report it Wednesday.
Quantrill's deal is worth $3.5 million and he can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.
"We've had discussions with a lot of players over the entire winter, and we were able to make this come together now in a way that works for us and for Cal," president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said. "Very excited to add him to the team."
The Padres drafted Quantrill with the No. 8 overall pick in 2016. He made his MLB debut for San Diego in May 2019, finishing with a 5.16 ERA across 23 outings, including 18 starts.
On Aug. 31, 2020, he was traded to Cleveland in the nine-player deal that brought Mike Clevinger to the Padres.
"I've been doing it long enough," Quantrill said from his new locker at camp on Thursday. "I knew what I needed to do to be prepared for spring. In the past, I have trained at facilities when I've been signed, but I knew what I wanted to do and where I needed to be by kind of Feb. 10, 11.
"As we got to the end of the offseason, I felt like this was the spot I wanted to be. This was the opportunity I liked the most. And we were able to get it done in the last couple days. I'm ready to rock and be on the mound soon."
Quantrill had a strong start to his career with Cleveland, posting a 3.16 ERA over his first two seasons. However, he struggled in 2023 due to shoulder issues, finishing with a 5.24 ERA in 19 starts.
The Guardians traded him to Colorado that offseason, where he was inserted into the rotation following injuries to key pitchers. After a rough start, he posted a strong 2.57 ERA over his next 12 outings.
However, his performance dipped again, ending the season with a 6.88 ERA in 15 starts. Despite struggles, his splitter was effective, inducing ground balls and holding opponents to a .206 average against it. Notably, he had a 3.88 ERA at Coors Field, outside of two rough home starts.
Quantrill aims to return to his strong performance from 2021-22 with Cleveland. Miami is counting on him to do so, as their rotation lacks experience behind ace Sandy Alcantara.
