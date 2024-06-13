Former Padres Trade Deadline Acquisition DFA'd By New Team
The Boston Red Sox designated former San Diego Padres first baseman Garrett Cooper for assignment Tuesday to clear a spot on the active roster for outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Cooper went 12-for-70 for a .171 batting average with a .227 on-base percentage, .229 slugging percentage, .455 OPS, four doubles, five RBIs, three walks, and 22 strikeouts in 24 games for Boston.
Boston manager Alex Cora had to explain why the Red Sox opted to DFA Cooper instead of Bobby Dalbec who was recalled on June 2 from Triple-A Worcester. Since then, he has appeared in seven games (four starts), going 3-for-14 for a batting average of .214 with a .313 on-base percentage, one homer, three RBIs, two walks and seven strikeouts.
“Versatility,” Cora said. “We kept Bobby. He can play third. He can play first. He can play the outfield. So that’s why we kept Bobby over Coop.”
Cooper has struggled to produce numbers like the ones he had in Chicago where he was hitting .270/.341/.432.
Now, the Red Sox will have a week to trade Cooper or pass him through waivers. Interest for a poor-hitting first baseman will be tepid as corners infielders are expected to hit better than middle infielders.
Overall, Cooper is batting .206 this season between the Red Sox and the Cubs. He has five doubles, one triple and one home run this season with six runs scored, 11 RBIs, seven walks, and 35 strikeouts.