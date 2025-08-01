Inside The Padres

Full Padres Trade Deadline Haul After Wild Day That Involved 22 Players, 5 Trades

Aaron Coloma

Sep 26, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres had an active deadline, making several huge trades to strengthen their roster heading into August.

The biggest trade of the day came in the morning, when the Padres shipped off four top-30 prospects to the Athletics for All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears.

They had several holes to patch up in their lineup as well, and added catcher Freddy Fermin as well as first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano to address their needs.

A move which everyone anticipated didn't come to be, as Dylan Cease will remain with the Padres for the remainder of the year after staying put through Thursday.

Here is a look at the Padres' full deadline activity, which included five trades and 22 players:

In:
RHP Mason Miller
LHP JP Sears
C Freddy Fermin
OF Ryan O’Hearn
OF Ramon Laureano
INF Will Wagner
LHP Nestor Cortes
SS Jorge Quintana

Out:
RHP Ryan Bergert
RHP Stephen Kolek
OF Brandon Lockridge
INF Leo De Vries
RHP Braden Nett
RHP Henry Baez
RHP Eduarniel Nunez
LHP Boston Bateman
INF Brandon Butterworth
INF Cobb Hightower
INF/OF Victor Figueroa
RHP Tyson Neighbors
RHP Tanner Smith
C Brandon Valenzuela

