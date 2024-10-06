Ha-Seong Kim's Latest Move May Signal Padres Departure is Coming
San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim hired Boras Corporation to represent him, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune.
Kim has a mutual option for the 2025 season, but the shortstop will likely hit the free-agency market. He is slated to be a popular free agent this winter, despite undergoing shoulder surgery soon.
If Kim were to make his departure from San Diego, it would mark his first trip through free agency after signing with the Padres in 2021 on a $28 million guaranteed contract.
Kim was posted to MLB by the Kiwoom Heroes of South Korea's KBO in 2021. There were several restrictions that Kim faced when he was posted to MLB, although he had the option to sign with any club.
Heading into the 2025 season, Kim has the option to test the market free of burden. The shortstop's performance on the field also put him in a prime position to receive a considerable offer from another club this winter.
Kim is an elite defender with average offensive numbers. Once he became an everyday starter with the Padres in 2022, Kim slashed .250/.336/.385. His numbers are better than the league-average hitter.
Kim also displayed his best discipline at the plate throughout the 2024 season. He recorded a 12.3 percent walk rate against a stellar 16.4 percent strikeout rate. Kim also earned 60 stolen bases in 74 attempts in the last two seasons.
Although his offensive numbers are solid, his defense far outweighs anything else. Kim's defense will likely be the main selling point for his new club. In the last three seasons, Kim only trails Taylor Walls, Miguel Rojas, and Dansby Swanson in Outs Above Average.
Kim's versatility allows him to showcase his abilities as an elite defender at second, third, and shortstop.
The only thing standing in the way of a multi-year contract from a club is Kim's looming shoulder surgery this offseason. The procedure will address his throwing shoulder which could be cause for concern to interested parties.
If Kim's shoulder surgery serves as a stumbling block for clubs, he may end up signing a short-term deal with a high annual salary like several other players represented by Scott Boras have done in the past.
Kim joins an elite free-agent class represented by the Boras Corporation including Blake Snell, Pete Alonso, and Corbin Burnes.
As for Kim's future with the Padres, it looks as though the infielder has played his last game in San Diego.