Ha-Seong Kim Sends Heartfelt Message to Padres After Leaving in Free Agency
At the end of January, Friars free agent Ha-Seong Kim signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kim penned a heartfelt message to the San Diego Padres and fans in a recent post on social media.
More news: Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends $7.75 Million Star to NL Rival For Pitcher, Top Prospect
"Hello this is Ha Seong Kim. During the four years I spent in San Diego, I made unforgettable and precious memories that will last with me forever," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Ever since I first came over to the big leagues, it was truly an honor for me to play every game in front of the passionate fans of San Diego. All my fellow players, coaching staff, support staff, front office, and the #padresnation were like family to me. I will cherish the time and memories I had in San Diego in my heart. Thank you sincerely."
The departure of the fan favorite also provided clarity on the Padres' infield situation, as the team confirmed Xander Bogaerts will take over shortstop and Jake Cronenworth will play at second base in 2025.
"Once it looked like Kimmy was not going to be able to come back ... the way the team was getting built, it looked like it was an opportunity for Bogey to play short,” manager Mike Shildt said via MLB insider AJ Cassavell. “So I had a great conversation with Bogey probably a month ago. He had already had his head around wanting [it] and training to go back and play shortstop. He was very enthusiastic about it."
The return of Kim seemed unlikely, given the Padres' payroll restrictions this winter. The fan favorite was expected to sign a considerable offer as he was one of the most popular free agent middle infielders this offseason.
Kim recorded a .250/.336/.385 slash line over the past three seasons, and was six percent above league average at the plate. Although he is not expected to be available for the start of the season, Kim was able to land a favorable deal.
The Rays get an elite defensive infielder in Kim, but he will certainly be missed in San Diego.
More news: Padres Predicted to Poach $56M Gold Glove Winner From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Signing