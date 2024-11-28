Ha-Seong Kim to Padres' NL West Rival? One Insider Thinks So
Could San Diego Padres free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim sign with a National League West division rival this offseason?
Kim became a free agent after declining a mutual option with the Padres on Nov. 4. He had hired Scott Boras as his representation a month prior, indicating that he seemed likely to depart from the Padres this offseason.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com broke down why he believes it makes sense for the San Francisco Giants to sign Kim. New Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has already noted that the Giants want to add a shortstop this offseason. Kim also has connections to two members of the Giants, starting with manager Bob Melvin, who previously managed him in San Diego. Feinsand notes that Kim is friends with Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee from when they were teammates in Korea.
Grant Bisbee of The Athletic additionally explained multiple reasons why Kim could be a fit for the Giants. Bisbee noted that Kim has needed speed for the Giants, and brings Gold Glove talent to the infield.
Kim is coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He injured his shoulder while diving to first base, and was forced to miss the Padres' postseason run because of the injury.
During the 2024 season, Kim slashed .233/.330/.370 with 94 hits, 60 runs, 11 home runs, 22 stolen bases, and 47 RBIs over 121 games. Since signing with the Padres on a four-year deal in Dec. 2020, Kim has hit .242 while racking up a total of 418 hits, 229 runs, 47 home runs, 78 stolen bases, and 200 RBIs.
Prior to his shoulder injury stunting his season, Kim was a regular in the Padres' lineup and had played in 150 or more games in both 2022 and 2023.
With Kim expected to depart, either to the Giants or another team, the Padres will have to decide who will replace him at shortstop. The Padres have the option to move either Xander Bogaerts or Jackson Merrill back to shortstop, though it's hard to see them moving Merrill away from center field. Alternatively, the Padres could pursue players like Willy Adames or Kiké Hernández in free agency to fill that positional need.