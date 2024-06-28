How to Watch Padres vs Red Sox: Betting Odds, Lineups and More
The San Diego Padres are in Boston to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Both teams enter this matchup on hot streaks, with the Padres winning seven of their last eight games and the Red Sox winning 10 of their last 13. San Diego recently swept the Washington Nationals, while Boston split their quick two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET
- TV: Apple TV+
Lineups
Odds
- Moneyline: Boston Red Sox -154, San Diego Padres +129
- Over/Under: 9.5
- Odds courtesty of PickDawgs
Pitching Matchup
Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is taking the mound for the Red Sox against right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez for the Padres. Pivetta holds a record of 4-4 with an ERA of 4.06, while Vasquez stands at 2-4 with a 5.10 ERA.
Prediction
With both teams red hot, this should be a high-scoring affair at Fenway. However, it will be the Red Sox who get the win, slowing down the Padres after a sweep in Washington.
Red Sox: 7, Padres: 5