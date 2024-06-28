Inside The Padres

How to Watch Padres vs Red Sox: Betting Odds, Lineups and More

Noah Camras

Jun 25, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Luis Arraez (4) celebrate on the field after defeating the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres are in Boston to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Both teams enter this matchup on hot streaks, with the Padres winning seven of their last eight games and the Red Sox winning 10 of their last 13. San Diego recently swept the Washington Nationals, while Boston split their quick two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, June 28
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET
  • TV: Apple TV+

Lineups

Odds

Pitching Matchup

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is taking the mound for the Red Sox against right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez for the Padres. Pivetta holds a record of 4-4 with an ERA of 4.06, while Vasquez stands at 2-4 with a 5.10 ERA.

Prediction

With both teams red hot, this should be a high-scoring affair at Fenway. However, it will be the Red Sox who get the win, slowing down the Padres after a sweep in Washington.

Red Sox: 7, Padres: 5

Published
Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

