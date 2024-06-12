Jackson Merrill Makes History as Padres Get First Sweep of 2024
The San Diego Padres have finally secured their first sweep of the 2024 season, thanks in large part to their rookie, Jackson Merrill. The 21-year-old hit two home runs, including a walk-off homer against Oakland Athletics star reliever Mason Miller in the bottom of the ninth inning.
It was the Padres' second consecutive victory via a walk-off home run.
With Merrill's multi-home run game and walk-off, he became the youngest player in at least the divisional era (since 1969) to have a multi home-run game that included a walk-off home run, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.
Merrill's walk-off home run came one night after Kyla Higashioka hit a walk-off home run, all leading to the Padres' first sweep of the 2024 season. The Padres entered this series against the lowly Athletics one game under .500, and conclude it above .500 and with all the momentum in the world heading into an off day on Thursday.
Merrill's big day continues what's been an impressive rookie season for the shortstop turned outfielder. Merrill has now slashed .279/.314/.389 with five home runs, 26 RBIs, and an OPS of .703 on the year. He seems to be improving everyday, and has now slugged the biggest hit of his young career.