Joe Musgrove Provides Massive Update on Recovery, Return Timeline for Padres
The San Diego Padres are without star pitcher Joe Musgrove for the 2025 season.
Last October, he underwent Tommy John surgery which usually sidelines pitchers for anywhere from a year to a year and a half. Musgrove revealed earlier this spring to the San Diego Tribune's Kevin Acee that he will do everything he can to get back on the mound as soon as possible.
"I've got my sights set on October."
More news: MLBPA Tried to Convince Jackson Merrill to Not Sign Extension With Padres
Acee once again reported that Musgrove is taking a giant step towards that goal on Tuesday as he will begin throwing lightly between 60 and 70 feet.
This will be the first time he plays catch since his surgery last fall.
Although Musgrove has the lofty goal of still making it back to the mound at the end of 2025, he is still going to play it conservative for the first leg of his recovery.
“The first two months we’re going to play it pretty structured,” Musgrove said. “We’ll see how my body responds. We’ll adjust on the fly after that.”
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Reacts to 80-Game Suspension for Jurickson Profar
The pitcher is still displaying an unbelievable level of leadership as he still prepares as if he is in the Padres' rotation.
“I still do all my scouting reports,” said Musgrove.”It’s for my own wellbeing. I can also help other guys out with what I see. But I don’t want to go a year without following these (hitters). I put myself in the mindset. It keeps me up to speed so next year I don’t feel like I’m not ready. It’s good for me too. It gives me something to work on every day.”
Manager Mike Shildt spoke this spring on the impact of the Padres ace even when he is off the mound.
“Joe being out, that’s going to hurt,” Shildt said. “But Joe is not out. Joe just is not able to perform on the mound this year. Joe is still an integral part of our clubhouse, in our leadership group.”
More on how Musgrove's body reacts to his recovery will come out as he starts throwing, but his mindset and preparation are two things that will dominate the mental aspect of his return to the mound.
More news: Jackson Merrill Appears to Take Shot at Former Padres Superstar in Epic Quote
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.