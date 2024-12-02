Juan Soto Projected to Earn $630 Million Deal, Potentially From Padres' NL Rival
Could the San Diego Padres really bring outfielder Juan Soto back?
Probably not.
The five known Soto bidders are the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yes, those National League West rival Dodgers are still doing what they do best and lingering in the background to try to sign the league's most expensive free agent after just signing another Blake Snell.
One baseball insider believes Soto could score the most lucrative deal contract ever at 14-years and $630 million.
"With almost all big-market teams involved, including the Mets and incumbent Yankees, he will score the most valuable contract ever when considering Shohei Ohtani’s $700M deal is valued at $437.4M (union valuation) due to the $680M in deferrals," per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. "At least the Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays, Red Sox and surprising Rays are also in the biggest derby. $630M, 14 years."
The 2024 MLB Winter Meetings, set to kick off on Dec. 9 in Dallas, are a key event in baseball's offseason. Known for sparking significant player movement, the four-day gathering often sees top free agents finalize their next contracts.
However, this year’s most coveted free agent might not wait for the Meetings.
According to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam, there’s a “very good” chance Juan Soto will decide on his next team before the event begins. This aligns with a recent report by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, who noted that industry insiders also believe Soto could make his choice ahead of Dec. 9.
If Soto acts early, it could set the tone for an already eventful offseason.
Soto, acquired by the Yankees in a blockbuster deal with the Padres last December, delivered one of the finest seasons of his career in 2024. Over 157 games, he posted a .288 batting average, smashed 41 home runs, and recorded 109 RBIs, 128 runs scored, and 129 walks. His impressive .989 OPS and 178 OPS+ underscored his elite offensive production, earning him a third-place finish in the AL MVP race, trailing only teammate Aaron Judge and Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Soto's postseason performance was equally remarkable. He logged a 1.102 OPS and belted four home runs, including a pivotal three-run shot in the 10th inning of the ALCS clincher against the Guardians. That home run sealed the Yankees’ first AL pennant since 2009, cementing Soto’s role as a postseason hero.
The Yankees eventually lost the Fall Classic in five games to the Dodgers.