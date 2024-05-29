Juan Soto Wanted to Stay With Padres, Says Manny Machado
When Juan Soto arrived in San Diego via trade from the Washington Nationals, his intentions were to win and sign with the Padres long-term. Neither came to fruition — despite, not because of, his best efforts.
San Diego’s late owner Peter Seidler had no intentions of trading Soto. If he were alive, the outfielder would be a Padre for life. Life is ironic sometimes. Seidler passed away in November and San Diego sent Soto to New York in December, where he is now thriving.
“I love it here, it’s a great city, it’s an unbelievable group in there,’’ Soto told reporters before the weekend series in San Diego. “I’m excited. I’m more than happy where I am right now.
“It’s just a great vibe we have in there.’’
Soto said similar things about San Diego, yet the front office was left with no other choice but to trade him because they needed to slash payroll and remain competitive at the same time.
“I know that’s what he wanted, he expressed that publicly and privately that he wanted to be here,’’ Padres third baseman Manny Machado said. “The lines just never aligned.’’
Soto is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and is expected to sign a massive contract somewhere. He’s open to playing for anyone and hasn’t shut the door on a return to San Diego if the price is right.
“We’re going to be open to everybody,’’ Soto said. “Everybody. We ain’t closing any doors. Whoever wants to talk about deals and stuff, I’m open to deal with it.
“But that’s going to be in the future.
“Right now, I’m a Yankee.’’