Jurickson Profar, Mike Shildt Have Message for Padres Fans as NLDS Heads to San Diego
The Padres head back home to Petco Park ahead of their Game 3 matchup with the Dodgers. While the National League Division Series takes place in San Diego over the next pair of games, Padres manager Mike Shildt had a message for fans.
“I know we’re about to go back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that’s going to be super excited and going to be getting after it,” Schildt said via The Athletic. “But I know also that we’ll stay classy, San Diego.”
Following the debacle of Dodgers fans Sunday night, Shildt encouraged the Padres fanbase to keep their integrity intact.
Jurickson Profar was at the center of issues with fans at Dodger Stadium. After Profar robbed Mookie Betts of a home run, he never left the fans' radars.
By the bottom of the sixth inning, Dodgers fans began to throw baseballs and trash toward Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr.
It was unsightly, and quite frankly, unacceptable. Profar was escorted to the edge of the infield by an umpire. Shildt went on the field along with Dodgers security to ensure the safety of his players wasn't at risk.
"I was upset. You can hurt someone,” Profar said. “I hope our people in San Diego don't do that. I felt safe, but you still don't do it. It's not the way."
Nevertheless, the Padres continued to play their game ending the night with a sweet 10-2 victory over Los Angeles. The triumph tied the series at one game apiece and left the Dodgers and their fans in shambles.
After the game, Profar expressed his excitement to return to Petco Park for Games 3 and 4. Like Shildt, he also had a message for San Diego fans.
“I can’t wait to play in front of our fans,” Profar said. “I urge them not to throw stuff.”
Shildt's movie reference to "stay classy, San Diego" is fitting. Sunday night's 10-2 win over the Dodgers was just the beginning of the Padres' postseason movie.
On Tuesday night, Michael King will start Game 3 for the Padres. King is coming off a 12-strikeout performance agaisnt the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series. Needless to say, King is ready to dominant.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers will look to Walker Buehler, who had a 4.44 ERA, to keep them afloat.
San Diego could very well take these next two games at Petco Park to advance to the NLCS.