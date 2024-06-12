Jurickson Profar, Padres' Best Player in 2024, Exits With Injury
Jurickson Profar, the San Diego Padres' best player in 2024, has exited Tuesday's game in the bottom of the eighth inning after sustaining an apparent injury.
He swung and missed on a pitch and his left leg appeared to buckle. He fell over in immediate pain before trying to get up and walk it off. Then, Padres manager Mike Shildt came out of the dugout with a trainer, and Profar ended up leaving the ball game. Here's a video of the play:
Profar has been the Padres' best and most consistent player this season.
After signing a $1 million deal with the Padres in late February, Profar has been playing at an All-Star level. Entering Tuesday's game, Profar was slashing .322/.421/.500 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 38 walks. He had also appeared in all 71 Padres games this season, including Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, Profar is now out of Tuesday's game, one in which the Oakland Athletics scored twice in the top of the eighth to tie it at three apiece. Profar hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning, but didn't get a chance to finish his at-bat to lead off off the bottom of the eighth. He was replaced by David Peralta.
The Padres should have an update on Profar by the time the game ends, or if not, shortly thereafter.