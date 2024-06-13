Longtime Padres Reliever Designated for Assignment By MLB's Worst Team
It can't be good if the worst team in Major League Baseball designates a veteran for assignment. Unfortunately, former San Diego Padres reliever Tim Hill was DFA'd by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the club announced.
Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and right-hander Steven Wilson have been reinstated from the injured list which forced Chicago to make a couple of decisions. Outielder Duke Ellis was also optioned to Triple-A in the other corresponding move.
Hill spent the past four years with San Diego where he posted a 4.18 ERA in 170 innings with one save. Statistically, he is coming off his worst season finishing with a 5.48 ERA in 44.1 innings before undergoing season-ending finger surgery at the end of September.
He agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the White Sox at the end of December and appeared in 27 games this year. He had a record of 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA across 23 innings recording 10 walks and 13 strikeouts.
Hill has pitched in parts of seven big league seasons beginning his career with Kansas City. The Royals selected him in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Bacone College. He made his major league debut on March 29, 2018. He has a career record of 17-14 with a 4.30 ERA in 278.1 innings across 347 games.
Now, he'll head to waivers, where he'll hope to find his next home.