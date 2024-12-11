Longtime Padres Trade Target Sent to Red Sox in Blockbuster Move
The Red Sox are reportedly close to acquiring left-hander Garrett Crochet in a trade that would send top-catching prospect Kyle Teel to the White Sox, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.
The 25-year-old left-hander was a longtime target of the San Diego Padres.
The deal is reportedly in the medical phase, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Not official," Passan posted on X (formerly Twitter). "But trending toward it."
The White Sox will reportedly receive catcher Kyle Teel (Boston's No. 4 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 25 overall prospect), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 54 overall prospect), infielder Chase Meidroth(Boston's No. 11 prospect) and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (Boston's No. 14 prospect), per a source of MLB.com's Ian Browne.
Crochet remains under team control for two more seasons before hitting free agency. His projected salary for 2025 through arbitration is a modest $2.9 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors. This figure becomes especially attractive given the rising costs of free-agent starting pitchers.
Crochet excelled in his first season as a starter for the White Sox last year after moving from a relief role. While the teams had explored several versions of a deal, negotiations picked up speed after the Red Sox missed out on signing outfielder Juan Soto, left-hander Max Fried, and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
Crochet is the type of pitcher the Red Sox needed as they aim to bounce back from a five-year stretch where they finished last in the American League East three times. He will join a rotation featuring right-handers Tanner Houck, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford, and he’s expected to be in the mix for the Opening Day start.
He earned an All-Star selection in 2024 during his first season as a starting pitcher for the White Sox. Despite a 6-12 record with the team’s 120-loss season, he posted a solid 3.58 ERA, recording 209 strikeouts and just 33 walks over 146 innings.
Crochet debuted in 2020 and then pitched to a 2.82 ERA as a full-time reliever in 2021. After missing the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery, he made a strong return in 2023, appearing in 13 games.
