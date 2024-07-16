Luis Arráez's Thumb Injury Won't Keep Him Out of All-Star Game Entirely: Report
San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arráez said over the weekend that he would not be playing in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game due to a thumb injury. Despite this, MLB has not replaced Arráez on the National League roster ahead of the game.
He has been replaced in the lineup by Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, but could still play defense in the field if he chooses, per The Athletic's Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal. While Arráez is much better and more well-known as a hitter than a defender, he might only see time on Globe Life Field as a defender. Either way, Arráez will be in the house for the game.
This is Arráez's third All-Star appearance and his first in front of his family, who have yet to see him play as an All-Star.
Arráez previously sustained the injury during a June 25 game against the Washington Nationals, when he jammed the thumb while sliding to third base. Arráez is looking to give his thumb some time to rest during the All-Star Break so that he can continue to give 100% with the Padres when they resume play Friday against the Cleveland Guardians. The two-time batting champion and Silver Slugger has yet to miss any time due to the injury.
Arráez is one of five Padres named to the All-Star Game this year, along with teammates Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, and Robert Suarez.
This season with the Padres, Arráez has slashed .310/.340/.381 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 60 games. He was traded to the Padres from the Miami Marlins on May 3.