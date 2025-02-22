Major Dylan Cease Trade Suitor Appears To Be Out of Sweepstakes for Padres' $14M Star
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease had been linked to the Boston Red Sox for sometime this winter.
Speculation reached its peak when a report stated the Red Sox had "been in touch" with the Padres regarding Cease's availability.
Mass Live's Sean McAdam said the Red Sox were still interested in Cease, but it was more of the "due diligence" variety. Now, MLB insider Rob Bradford reported Boston is likely out of the sweepstakes for the right-hander, calling it a "long shot."
"In other news, per sources, Dylan Cease to the Red Sox is a long-shot," Bradford wrote on X. "Sox have no intention of including Wilyer Abreu in any such deal."
Cease landing with the Red Sox always seemed like a long a shot since Boston had added ace Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the rotation this offseason. Their unwillingness to trade Abreu seems to have put an end to the discussions.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller addressed the trade rumors and his comments indicated the Padres planned to hold on to the right-hander.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters, including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Based on Preller's remarks, it appears the Padres plan to start the 2025 season with Cease as one of their five starters. If Cease is dealt, then that creates another hole in the rotation for San Diego.
With Padres ace Joe Musgrove out for at least the regular season, it doesn't seem like the San Diego rotation can afford to lose Cease at this point in time.
As of now, the Padres rotation includes Cease, Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Yu Darvish. There are a few candidates to take the final spot of the rotation, but the Padres will use spring training to find their No. 5 starter.
